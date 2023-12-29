Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 352.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 355.2 and closed at 352.55. The stock reached a high of 362 and a low of 343.3. The market capitalization of the company is 35,732.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15, while the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the stock was 386,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹352.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers BSE had a volume of 386,063 shares and closed at a price of 352.55.

