Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹371 and closed at ₹370.4. The stock reached a high of ₹389.95 and a low of ₹368.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,002.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹409.2 and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 79158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.