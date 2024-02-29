Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 29 Feb 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 370.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 371 and closed at 370.4. The stock reached a high of 389.95 and a low of 368.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 39,002.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 409.2 and the 52-week low was 101. The BSE volume for the day was 79158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹370.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 79158 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 370.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!