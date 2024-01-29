Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' stock plummets in trading today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹360.35 and closed at ₹362.2. The stock reached a high of ₹365.7 and a low of ₹354. The company has a market capitalization of ₹36,556.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 134,072 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kalyan Jewellers share price NSE Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹352.9, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹354.9 The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹352.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 units. Based on this data, it can be inferred that the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers has seen a slight decline.

Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock was ₹350.35, while the high price reached ₹358.95.

Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹353.4, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹354.9 The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹353.4, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and has dropped by 1.5 points. Click here for Kalyan Jewellers Dividend

Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kalyan Jewellers India 354.05 -0.85 -0.24 395.4 101.0 36469.03 Aditya Vision 3827.0 35.65 0.94 3979.0 1251.65 4603.5 Thangamayil Jewellery 1340.0 -6.8 -0.5 1544.95 472.5 3676.85 Landmark Cars 846.0 24.3 2.96 888.9 441.0 3352.25 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 130.6 -0.2 -0.15 143.9 58.5 871.5

Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.93% 3 Months 10.89% 6 Months 102.02% YTD 0.24% 1 Year 205.07%

Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹350.75, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹354.9 The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹350.75, which represents a decrease of 1.17% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -4.15. Click here for Kalyan Jewellers Profit Loss

Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹356.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹354.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹356.9. There has been a 0.56% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Kalyan Jewellers share price NSE Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹362.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 134,072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹362.2.