Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 354.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 360.35 and closed at 362.2. The stock reached a high of 365.7 and a low of 354. The company has a market capitalization of 36,556.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 134,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price NSE Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹352.9, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹354.9

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 352.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 units. Based on this data, it can be inferred that the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers has seen a slight decline.

29 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock was 350.35, while the high price reached 358.95.

29 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹353.4, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹354.9

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 353.4, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and has dropped by 1.5 points.

Click here for Kalyan Jewellers Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kalyan Jewellers India354.05-0.85-0.24395.4101.036469.03
Aditya Vision3827.035.650.943979.01251.654603.5
Thangamayil Jewellery1340.0-6.8-0.51544.95472.53676.85
Landmark Cars846.024.32.96888.9441.03352.25
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri130.6-0.2-0.15143.958.5871.5
29 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is 350.35, while the high price is 358.95.

29 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.93%
3 Months10.89%
6 Months102.02%
YTD0.24%
1 Year205.07%
29 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹350.75, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹354.9

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 350.75, which represents a decrease of 1.17% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -4.15.

Click here for Kalyan Jewellers Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹356.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹354.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 356.9. There has been a 0.56% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price NSE Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹362.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 134,072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 362.2.

