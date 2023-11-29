Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 328.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers

The last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers saw an open price of 333.95 and a close price of 328.7. The stock reached a high of 333.95 and a low of 323.6. The market capitalization for Kalyan Jewellers is 33,703.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15 and the 52-week low is 90. The BSE volume for the day was 82,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is 326, while the high price is 329.

29 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹327.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹328.7

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 327.2, representing a decrease of 0.46% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.5. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.29%
3 Months41.24%
6 Months210.63%
YTD158.59%
1 Year227.74%
29 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹327.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹328.7

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is at 327.2. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Kalyan Jewellers has experienced a slight decline.

29 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹328.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 82,879 shares. The closing price for the stock was 328.7.

