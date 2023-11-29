Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stocks Plummet

The last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers saw an open price of ₹333.95 and a close price of ₹328.7. The stock reached a high of ₹333.95 and a low of ₹323.6. The market capitalization for Kalyan Jewellers is ₹33,703.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15 and the 52-week low is ₹90. The BSE volume for the day was 82,879 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is ₹326, while the high price is ₹329.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹327.2, representing a decrease of 0.46% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.5. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.29%
|3 Months
|41.24%
|6 Months
|210.63%
|YTD
|158.59%
|1 Year
|227.74%
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is at ₹327.2. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Kalyan Jewellers has experienced a slight decline.
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 82,879 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹328.7.
