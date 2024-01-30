Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 355.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.85 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Kalyan Jewellers was 355.3 and the close price was 354.9. The stock reached a high of 358.95 and a low of 350.35. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at 36,577.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 52,566 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹365.85, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹355.1

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently trading at 365.85, representing a 3.03% increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.75.

30 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.65%
3 Months8.61%
6 Months103.18%
YTD0.24%
1 Year219.77%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹355.1, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹354.9

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 355.1 with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased by a small margin.

30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹354.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 52,566 shares. The closing price for the shares was 354.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!