Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines on the stock market

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Kalyan Jewellers was ₹355.3 and the close price was ₹354.9. The stock reached a high of ₹358.95 and a low of ₹350.35. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at ₹36,577.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 52,566 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently trading at ₹365.85, representing a 3.03% increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|3 Months
|8.61%
|6 Months
|103.18%
|YTD
|0.24%
|1 Year
|219.77%
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹355.1 with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased by a small margin.
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 52,566 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹354.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!