Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the market today

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹329 and closed at ₹327.35. The stock reached a high of ₹329 and a low of ₹320.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,157.41 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹359.15 and ₹98.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 178,462 shares.
Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹325.45, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.47%
|3 Months
|34.42%
|6 Months
|204.45%
|YTD
|154.17%
|1 Year
|225.06%
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is ₹321.9. There has been a decrease of 1.66% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.45.
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 178,462 shares and closed at a price of ₹327.35.
