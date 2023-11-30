Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the market today

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹329 and closed at ₹327.35. The stock reached a high of ₹329 and a low of ₹320.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,157.41 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹359.15 and ₹98.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 178,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.