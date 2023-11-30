Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 321.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.45 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 329 and closed at 327.35. The stock reached a high of 329 and a low of 320.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 33,157.41 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 359.15 and 98.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 178,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹325.45, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹321.9

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at 325.45, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.47%
3 Months34.42%
6 Months204.45%
YTD154.17%
1 Year225.06%
30 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹321.9, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹327.35

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 321.9. There has been a decrease of 1.66% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.45.

30 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹327.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 178,462 shares and closed at a price of 327.35.

