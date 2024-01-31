Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the stock market today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 368.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 360.85 and closed at 355.1. The stock reached a high of 370.2 and a low of 358.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 37,942 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4, while the 52-week low is 101. The stock had a trading volume of 256,941 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹377.15, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹368.35

The stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at 377.15, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 8.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, as it has increased by 2.39% or 8.8 points. It suggests that investors are showing interest in the company, leading to an upward trend in its stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kalyan Jewellers India376.458.12.2395.4101.038776.35
Aditya Vision3872.5158.054.263979.01251.654658.23
Thangamayil Jewellery1345.359.550.711544.95472.53691.53
Landmark Cars845.955.850.7888.9441.03352.06
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri132.00.950.72143.958.5880.84
31 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was 368.3, while the high price was 379.3.

31 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price NSE Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹375.3, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹368.35

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 375.3, which represents a 1.89% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.95.

31 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months14.26%
6 Months112.92%
YTD3.76%
1 Year249.9%
31 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹355.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 256,941 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 355.1.

