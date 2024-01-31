Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the stock market today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹360.85 and closed at ₹355.1. The stock reached a high of ₹370.2 and a low of ₹358.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹37,942 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4, while the 52-week low is ₹101. The stock had a trading volume of 256,941 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at ₹377.15, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 8.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, as it has increased by 2.39% or 8.8 points. It suggests that investors are showing interest in the company, leading to an upward trend in its stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|376.45
|8.1
|2.2
|395.4
|101.0
|38776.35
|Aditya Vision
|3872.5
|158.05
|4.26
|3979.0
|1251.65
|4658.23
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|1345.35
|9.55
|0.71
|1544.95
|472.5
|3691.53
|Landmark Cars
|845.95
|5.85
|0.7
|888.9
|441.0
|3352.06
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|132.0
|0.95
|0.72
|143.9
|58.5
|880.84
The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was ₹368.3, while the high price was ₹379.3.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹375.3, which represents a 1.89% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|14.26%
|6 Months
|112.92%
|YTD
|3.76%
|1 Year
|249.9%
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 256,941 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹355.1.
