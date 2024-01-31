Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the stock market today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹360.85 and closed at ₹355.1. The stock reached a high of ₹370.2 and a low of ₹358.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹37,942 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4, while the 52-week low is ₹101. The stock had a trading volume of 256,941 shares on the BSE.

