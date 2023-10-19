Hello User
Kamat Hotels India Share Price Live blog for 19 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kamat Hotels India stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 212.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kamat Hotels India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kamat Hotels India

On the last day, Kamat Hotels India had an open price of 222.8 and a close price of 212.2. The stock's high for the day was 222.8, while the low was 218.1. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 549.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.95, while the 52-week low is 80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,020 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range

Kamat Hotels India stock reached a low of 218.1 and a high of 222.8 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Kamat Hotels India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India closed at ₹212.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Kamat Hotels India had a trading volume of 25,020 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 212.2.

