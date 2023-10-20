Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India sees stock gains

On the last day of trading, Kamat Hotels India opened at ₹222.8 and closed at ₹212.2. The stock reached a high of ₹222.8 and a low of ₹218.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹549.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.95, while the 52-week low is ₹80.45. The BSE volume for Kamat Hotels India was 26,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.