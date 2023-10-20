Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kamat Hotels India stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 222.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kamat Hotels India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kamat Hotels India

On the last day of trading, Kamat Hotels India opened at 222.8 and closed at 212.2. The stock reached a high of 222.8 and a low of 218.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 549.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.95, while the 52-week low is 80.45. The BSE volume for Kamat Hotels India was 26,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹233.9, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹222.8

The stock price of Kamat Hotels India has increased by 4.98% or 11.1, reaching a price of 233.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

Click here for Kamat Hotels India Profit Loss

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price update :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹233.9, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹222.8

The current data for Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the price is 233.9. There has been a 4.98% percent change, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 11.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.1 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Kamat Hotels India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.45%
3 Months-5.59%
6 Months32.03%
YTD125.19%
1 Year150.96%
20 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price Today :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹233.9, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹222.8

The current data for Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the price is 233.9 with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.98% and has gained 11.1 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India closed at ₹212.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kamat Hotels India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 26,894 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 212.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.