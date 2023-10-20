Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India sees stock gains

On the last day of trading, Kamat Hotels India opened at ₹222.8 and closed at ₹212.2. The stock reached a high of ₹222.8 and a low of ₹218.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹549.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.95, while the 52-week low is ₹80.45. The BSE volume for Kamat Hotels India was 26,894 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Kamat Hotels India has increased by 4.98% or ₹11.1, reaching a price of ₹233.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.45%
|3 Months
|-5.59%
|6 Months
|32.03%
|YTD
|125.19%
|1 Year
|150.96%
On the last day of trading for Kamat Hotels India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 26,894 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹212.2.
