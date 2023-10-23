Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India Plunges in Stock Market

On the last day of trading, Kamat Hotels India opened at ₹233.9 and closed at ₹222.8. The stock had a high of ₹233.9 and a low of ₹233.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹576.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.95 and the 52-week low is ₹80.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,463 shares.
Kamat Hotels India share price Today :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹222.25, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹233.9
The current data for Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the stock price is ₹222.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.98%, resulting in a net change of -11.65. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.
Kamat Hotels India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|214.68
|10 Days
|208.79
|20 Days
|204.95
|50 Days
|205.86
|100 Days
|215.65
|300 Days
|176.28
Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Kamat Hotels India stock today was ₹222.25, while the high price was ₹223.
Kamat Hotels India Live Updates
Kamat Hotels India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sayaji Hotels
|283.0
|-9.0
|-3.08
|434.69
|276.25
|495.76
|Mac Charles India
|435.0
|-6.0
|-1.36
|525.0
|335.0
|569.9
|Kamat Hotels India
|222.25
|-11.65
|-4.98
|257.95
|80.45
|547.91
|UP Hotels
|900.0
|-8.0
|-0.88
|1179.85
|474.0
|486.0
|Advani Hotels & Resorts India
|98.48
|-3.01
|-2.97
|110.9
|66.75
|455.17
Kamat Hotels India Live Updates
Kamat Hotels India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.14%
|3 Months
|-2.32%
|6 Months
|45.83%
|YTD
|136.42%
|1 Year
|165.57%
Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India closed at ₹222.8 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kamat Hotels India was 19,463 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹222.8.
