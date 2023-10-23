Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India Plunges in Stock Market

Kamat Hotels India share price Today :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹222.25, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹233.9 The current data for Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the stock price is ₹222.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.98%, resulting in a net change of -11.65. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 214.68 10 Days 208.79 20 Days 204.95 50 Days 205.86 100 Days 215.65 300 Days 176.28

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Kamat Hotels India stock today was ₹222.25, while the high price was ₹223.

Kamat Hotels India Live Updates

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sayaji Hotels 283.0 -9.0 -3.08 434.69 276.25 495.76 Mac Charles India 435.0 -6.0 -1.36 525.0 335.0 569.9 Kamat Hotels India 222.25 -11.65 -4.98 257.95 80.45 547.91 UP Hotels 900.0 -8.0 -0.88 1179.85 474.0 486.0 Advani Hotels & Resorts India 98.48 -3.01 -2.97 110.9 66.75 455.17

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sayaji Hotels 283.0 -9.0 -3.08 434.69 276.25 495.76 Mac Charles India 435.0 -6.0 -1.36 525.0 335.0 569.9 Kamat Hotels India 222.25 -11.65 -4.98 257.95 80.45 547.91 UP Hotels 900.0 -8.0 -0.88 1179.85 474.0 486.0 Advani Hotels & Resorts India 98.78 -2.71 -2.67 110.9 66.75 456.55

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sayaji Hotels 281.1 -10.9 -3.73 434.69 276.25 492.43 Mac Charles India 435.0 -6.0 -1.36 525.0 335.0 569.9 Kamat Hotels India 222.25 -11.65 -4.98 257.95 80.45 547.91 UP Hotels 867.4 -40.6 -4.47 1179.85 474.0 468.4 Advani Hotels & Resorts India 99.5 -1.99 -1.96 110.9 66.75 459.88

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Kamat Hotels India stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹222.25 Today's high price: ₹223

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 13.14% 3 Months -2.32% 6 Months 45.83% YTD 136.42% 1 Year 165.57%

