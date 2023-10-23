Hello User
Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India Plunges in Stock Market

9 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Kamat Hotels India stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 233.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.25 per share. Investors should monitor Kamat Hotels India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Kamat Hotels India opened at 233.9 and closed at 222.8. The stock had a high of 233.9 and a low of 233.9. The market capitalization of the company is 576.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.95 and the 52-week low is 80.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Kamat Hotels India share price Today :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹222.25, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹233.9

The current data for Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the stock price is 222.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.98%, resulting in a net change of -11.65. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Kamat Hotels India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days214.68
10 Days208.79
20 Days204.95
50 Days205.86
100 Days215.65
300 Days176.28
23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kamat Hotels India stock today was 222.25, while the high price was 223.

23 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Kamat Hotels India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sayaji Hotels283.0-9.0-3.08434.69276.25495.76
Mac Charles India435.0-6.0-1.36525.0335.0569.9
Kamat Hotels India222.25-11.65-4.98257.9580.45547.91
UP Hotels900.0-8.0-0.881179.85474.0486.0
Advani Hotels & Resorts India98.48-3.01-2.97110.966.75455.17
23 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.14%
3 Months-2.32%
6 Months45.83%
YTD136.42%
1 Year165.57%
23 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India closed at ₹222.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kamat Hotels India was 19,463 shares. The closing price for the stock was 222.8.

