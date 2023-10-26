Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India Sees Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kamat Hotels India was ₹211.15, the close price was ₹222.25, the high was ₹216.8, and the low was ₹211.15. The market capitalization is ₹524.74 crore. The 52-week high is ₹257.95 and the 52-week low is ₹80.45. The BSE volume for the day was 45,351 shares.
Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Kamat Hotels India stock today was ₹201.05 and the high price was ₹207.55.
Kamat Hotels India share price update :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹203.55, down -3.74% from yesterday's ₹211.45
The current data of Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the price is ₹203.55, with a percent change of -3.74 and a net change of -7.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.74% and has a net decrease of 7.9.
Kamat Hotels India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Benares Hotels
|6018.5
|-144.6
|-2.35
|6589.9
|2402.0
|782.41
|Mac Charles India
|421.8
|-8.2
|-1.91
|525.0
|335.0
|552.6
|Kamat Hotels India
|204.0
|-7.45
|-3.52
|257.95
|80.45
|502.92
|Sayaji Hotels
|280.0
|-4.0
|-1.41
|434.69
|274.0
|490.5
|UP Hotels
|900.0
|1.0
|0.11
|1179.85
|474.0
|486.0
Kamat Hotels India stock reached a low of ₹201.05 and a high of ₹207.55 on the current day.
Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹201.35, down -4.78% from yesterday's ₹211.45
The current stock price of Kamat Hotels India is ₹201.35. It has experienced a percent change of -4.78, resulting in a net change of -10.1.
Kamat Hotels India share price update :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹201.05, down -4.92% from yesterday's ₹211.45
The current data for Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the price is ₹201.05. There has been a percent change of -4.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.4, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹10.4.
Kamat Hotels India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.68%
|3 Months
|-5.73%
|6 Months
|21.67%
|YTD
|113.86%
|1 Year
|141.32%
Kamat Hotels India share price Today :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹212.85, down -4.23% from yesterday's ₹222.25
As of the current data, the stock price of Kamat Hotels India is ₹212.85. The stock has seen a percent change of -4.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.4, which reflects a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance.
Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India closed at ₹222.25 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kamat Hotels India was 45351 shares with a closing price of ₹222.25.
