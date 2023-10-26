Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India Sees Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kamat Hotels India was ₹211.15, the close price was ₹222.25, the high was ₹216.8, and the low was ₹211.15. The market capitalization is ₹524.74 crore. The 52-week high is ₹257.95 and the 52-week low is ₹80.45. The BSE volume for the day was 45,351 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Kamat Hotels India stock today was ₹201.05 and the high price was ₹207.55.

Kamat Hotels India share price update :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹203.55, down -3.74% from yesterday's ₹211.45 The current data of Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the price is ₹203.55, with a percent change of -3.74 and a net change of -7.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.74% and has a net decrease of 7.9.

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Benares Hotels 6018.5 -144.6 -2.35 6589.9 2402.0 782.41 Mac Charles India 421.8 -8.2 -1.91 525.0 335.0 552.6 Kamat Hotels India 204.0 -7.45 -3.52 257.95 80.45 502.92 Sayaji Hotels 280.0 -4.0 -1.41 434.69 274.0 490.5 UP Hotels 900.0 1.0 0.11 1179.85 474.0 486.0

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range Kamat Hotels India stock reached a low of ₹201.05 and a high of ₹207.55 on the current day.

Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹201.35, down -4.78% from yesterday's ₹211.45 The current stock price of Kamat Hotels India is ₹201.35. It has experienced a percent change of -4.78, resulting in a net change of -10.1. Click here for Kamat Hotels India Profit Loss

Kamat Hotels India share price update :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹201.05, down -4.92% from yesterday's ₹211.45 The current data for Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the price is ₹201.05. There has been a percent change of -4.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.4, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹10.4.

Kamat Hotels India Live Updates KAMAT HOTELS INDIA More Information

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.68% 3 Months -5.73% 6 Months 21.67% YTD 113.86% 1 Year 141.32%

Kamat Hotels India share price Today :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹212.85, down -4.23% from yesterday's ₹222.25 As of the current data, the stock price of Kamat Hotels India is ₹212.85. The stock has seen a percent change of -4.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.4, which reflects a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance.

Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India closed at ₹222.25 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Kamat Hotels India was 45351 shares with a closing price of ₹222.25.