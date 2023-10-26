comScore
Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India Sees Negative Trading Day
Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India Sees Negative Trading Day

4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

Kamat Hotels India stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.74 %. The stock closed at 211.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kamat Hotels India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kamat Hotels IndiaPremium
Kamat Hotels India

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kamat Hotels India was 211.15, the close price was 222.25, the high was 216.8, and the low was 211.15. The market capitalization is 524.74 crore. The 52-week high is 257.95 and the 52-week low is 80.45. The BSE volume for the day was 45,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:14:33 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kamat Hotels India stock today was 201.05 and the high price was 207.55.

26 Oct 2023, 11:00:09 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price update :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹203.55, down -3.74% from yesterday's ₹211.45

The current data of Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the price is 203.55, with a percent change of -3.74 and a net change of -7.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.74% and has a net decrease of 7.9.

26 Oct 2023, 10:35:29 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Benares Hotels6018.5-144.6-2.356589.92402.0782.41
Mac Charles India421.8-8.2-1.91525.0335.0552.6
Kamat Hotels India204.0-7.45-3.52257.9580.45502.92
Sayaji Hotels280.0-4.0-1.41434.69274.0490.5
UP Hotels900.01.00.111179.85474.0486.0
26 Oct 2023, 10:23:01 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Today's Price range

Kamat Hotels India stock reached a low of 201.05 and a high of 207.55 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:20:54 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹201.35, down -4.78% from yesterday's ₹211.45

The current stock price of Kamat Hotels India is 201.35. It has experienced a percent change of -4.78, resulting in a net change of -10.1.

Click here for Kamat Hotels India Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 09:56:43 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price update :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹201.05, down -4.92% from yesterday's ₹211.45

The current data for Kamat Hotels India stock shows that the price is 201.05. There has been a percent change of -4.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.4, meaning the stock has decreased by 10.4.

26 Oct 2023, 09:55:24 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:00 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.68%
3 Months-5.73%
6 Months21.67%
YTD113.86%
1 Year141.32%
26 Oct 2023, 09:08:41 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price Today :Kamat Hotels India trading at ₹212.85, down -4.23% from yesterday's ₹222.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Kamat Hotels India is 212.85. The stock has seen a percent change of -4.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.4, which reflects a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance.

26 Oct 2023, 08:19:29 AM IST

Kamat Hotels India share price Live :Kamat Hotels India closed at ₹222.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kamat Hotels India was 45351 shares with a closing price of 222.25.

