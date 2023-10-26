Kamat Hotels India share price Today Live Updates : Kamat Hotels India Sees Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kamat Hotels India was ₹211.15, the close price was ₹222.25, the high was ₹216.8, and the low was ₹211.15. The market capitalization is ₹524.74 crore. The 52-week high is ₹257.95 and the 52-week low is ₹80.45. The BSE volume for the day was 45,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.