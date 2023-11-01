Hello User
Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 315.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kansai Nerolac Paints

On the last day of trading, Kansai Nerolac Paints opened at 318.85 and closed at 313.95. The highest price reached during the day was 318.85, while the lowest was 312.65. The market capitalization of the company is 25,500.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 354, and the 52-week low is 247.47. The BSE volume for the day was 4950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today :Kansai Nerolac Paints trading at ₹317.95, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹315.2

The current stock price of Kansai Nerolac Paints is 317.95, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.87% from its previous closing price. The net change of 2.75 suggests that the stock has gained 2.75 in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Live :Kansai Nerolac Paints closed at ₹313.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kansai Nerolac Paints on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4950. The closing price for the shares was 313.95.

