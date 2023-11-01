Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Kansai Nerolac Paints opened at ₹318.85 and closed at ₹313.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹318.85, while the lowest was ₹312.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,500.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹354, and the 52-week low is ₹247.47. The BSE volume for the day was 4950 shares.
The current stock price of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹317.95, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.87% from its previous closing price. The net change of 2.75 suggests that the stock has gained ₹2.75 in value.
