Kansai Nerolac Paints Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kansai Nerolac Paints was ₹317.95, while the close price was ₹315.2. The high for the day was ₹317.95, and the low was ₹312.15. The market cap for Kansai Nerolac Paints is 25476.08 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹354, while the 52-week low is ₹247.47. The BSE volume for the day was 13878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Live :Kansai Nerolac Paints closed at ₹315.2 on last trading day
