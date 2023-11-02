Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kansai Nerolac Paints Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 315.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kansai Nerolac Paints

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kansai Nerolac Paints was 317.95, while the close price was 315.2. The high for the day was 317.95, and the low was 312.15. The market cap for Kansai Nerolac Paints is 25476.08 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 354, while the 52-week low is 247.47. The BSE volume for the day was 13878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Live :Kansai Nerolac Paints closed at ₹315.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Kansai Nerolac Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 13,878 shares. The closing price of the stock was 315.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.