Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 310.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints opened at 320.95 and closed at 314.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 323.2 and a low of 308.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 25,063.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 354 and the 52-week low is 247.47. The BSE volume for the day was 30,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Kansai Nerolac Paints reached a low price of 310.45 and a high price of 312.55 during the current day's trading session.

03 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price update :Kansai Nerolac Paints trading at ₹310.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹310.05

The stock price of Kansai Nerolac Paints is currently at 310.65, with a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6 in value.

03 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months-1.24%
6 Months18.27%
YTD6.17%
1 Year-0.16%
03 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today :Kansai Nerolac Paints trading at ₹310.05, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹314.8

The stock price of Kansai Nerolac Paints has decreased by 1.51%, resulting in a net change of -4.75 rupees. The current stock price stands at 310.05 rupees.

03 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Live :Kansai Nerolac Paints closed at ₹314.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kansai Nerolac Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 30,924. The closing price for the day was 314.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.