Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints sees bullish trading today

Kansai Nerolac Paints opened at ₹320.95 and closed at ₹314.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹323.2 and a low of ₹308.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,063.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹354 and the 52-week low is ₹247.47. The BSE volume for the day was 30,924 shares.
The stock of Kansai Nerolac Paints reached a low price of ₹310.45 and a high price of ₹312.55 during the current day's trading session.
The stock price of Kansai Nerolac Paints is currently at ₹310.65, with a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|-1.24%
|6 Months
|18.27%
|YTD
|6.17%
|1 Year
|-0.16%
The stock price of Kansai Nerolac Paints has decreased by 1.51%, resulting in a net change of -4.75 rupees. The current stock price stands at 310.05 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Kansai Nerolac Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 30,924. The closing price for the day was ₹314.8.
