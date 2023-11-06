Hello User
Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 310.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.3 per share. Investors should monitor Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kansai Nerolac Paints

On the last day, Kansai Nerolac Paints opened at 311.85 and closed at 310.05. The highest price of the day was 312.55, while the lowest price was 304.7. The market capitalization of the company is 24,679.83 crore. The 52-week high is 354 and the 52-week low is 247.47. The BSE volume for the day was 13,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today :Kansai Nerolac Paints trading at ₹305.3, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹310.05

The current data of Kansai Nerolac Paints stock shows that the stock price is 305.3. There has been a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.75.

06 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Live :Kansai Nerolac Paints closed at ₹310.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Kansai Nerolac Paints had a trading volume of 13,988 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 310.05.

