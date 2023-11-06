Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Kansai Nerolac Paints opened at ₹311.85 and closed at ₹310.05. The highest price of the day was ₹312.55, while the lowest price was ₹304.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,679.83 crore. The 52-week high is ₹354 and the 52-week low is ₹247.47. The BSE volume for the day was 13,988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Kansai Nerolac Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹305.3. There has been a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.75.
On the last day, Kansai Nerolac Paints had a trading volume of 13,988 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹310.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!