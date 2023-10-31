Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kansai Nerolac Paints was ₹314.6. The stock closed at ₹313.85, with a high of ₹315.9 and a low of ₹311.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹25,302.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹354, while the 52-week low is ₹247.47. On the BSE, a total of 14,732 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|-2.84%
|6 Months
|23.92%
|YTD
|7.25%
|1 Year
|-1.08%
The stock price of Kansai Nerolac Paints is currently at ₹316.1. It has experienced a 0.68 percent increase, with a net change of 2.15 points.
On the last day of trading for Kansai Nerolac Paints on the BSE, a total of 14,732 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹313.85.
