Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 313.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kansai Nerolac Paints

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kansai Nerolac Paints was 314.6. The stock closed at 313.85, with a high of 315.9 and a low of 311.5. The company has a market capitalization of 25,302.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 354, while the 52-week low is 247.47. On the BSE, a total of 14,732 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months-2.84%
6 Months23.92%
YTD7.25%
1 Year-1.08%
31 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today :Kansai Nerolac Paints trading at ₹316.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹313.95

The stock price of Kansai Nerolac Paints is currently at 316.1. It has experienced a 0.68 percent increase, with a net change of 2.15 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Live :Kansai Nerolac Paints closed at ₹313.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kansai Nerolac Paints on the BSE, a total of 14,732 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 313.85.

