Kansai Nerolac Paints share price Today Live Updates : Kansai Nerolac Paints sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kansai Nerolac Paints was ₹314.6. The stock closed at ₹313.85, with a high of ₹315.9 and a low of ₹311.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹25,302.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹354, while the 52-week low is ₹247.47. On the BSE, a total of 14,732 shares were traded.

