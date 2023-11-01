Hello User
Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank shares plunge in trading today

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Karnataka Bank stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 232.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.55 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Karnataka Bank opened at 235.85 and closed at 232.85. The stock reached a high of 235.85 and a low of 227.55. The market capitalization of the company is 7,948.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8, while the 52-week low is 92.25. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 193,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹229.55, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹232.85

The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the stock price is 229.55 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% or 3.3.

01 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹232.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Karnataka Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 193,666 shares. The closing price of the shares was 232.85.

