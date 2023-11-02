Hello User
Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 229.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.45 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Karnataka Bank opened at 229.7 and closed at 229.55. The stock had a high of 235.6 and a low of 228.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 8,117.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8 and the 52-week low is 92.25. The BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 77,260 shares.

02 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹229.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Karnataka Bank on the BSE was 77,260. The closing price of the shares was 229.55.

