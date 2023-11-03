Hello User
Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -7.23 %. The stock closed at 234.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.5 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

The Karnataka Bank opened at 237 and closed at 234.45 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 238.5 and a low of 214.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 7531.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 257.8 and 92.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 383,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹234.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 383,842. The closing price for the stock was 234.45.

