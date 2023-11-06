Hello User
Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank enjoys a bullish day in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 217.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.1 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

On the last day of trading, Karnataka Bank opened at 219.05 and closed at 217.5. The stock reached a high of 222 and a low of 216.3. The market capitalization of Karnataka Bank is 7,518.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8 and the 52-week low is 92.25. The BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 425,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹219.1, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹217.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Karnataka Bank is 219.1. The stock has experienced a 0.9 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

06 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹217.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 425,369 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 217.5.

