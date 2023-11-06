Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank enjoys a bullish day in trading

On the last day of trading, Karnataka Bank opened at ₹219.05 and closed at ₹217.5. The stock reached a high of ₹222 and a low of ₹216.3. The market capitalization of Karnataka Bank is ₹7,518.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.8 and the 52-week low is ₹92.25. The BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 425,369 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Karnataka Bank is ₹219.1. The stock has experienced a 0.9 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 1.95.
On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 425,369 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹217.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!