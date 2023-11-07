Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

The last day of trading for Karnataka Bank saw an open price of ₹219.1 and a close price of ₹217.15. The stock reached a high of ₹219.9 and a low of ₹214. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹7447.99 crore. The 52-week high for Karnataka Bank is ₹257.8, while the 52-week low is ₹92.25. The BSE volume for the day was 275,938 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|57.55
|-0.49
|-0.84
|61.4
|22.75
|11249.34
|City Union Bank
|138.2
|-0.7
|-0.5
|204.95
|119.5
|10232.55
|Karnataka Bank
|211.65
|-3.45
|-1.6
|257.8
|124.1
|6610.73
|Ujjivan Financial Services
|555.5
|-7.5
|-1.33
|604.7
|229.9
|6759.22
|CSB Bank
|337.5
|-2.1
|-0.62
|374.0
|215.05
|5855.15
The Karnataka Bank stock has reached a low price of ₹210.75 and a high price of ₹215.95 on the current day.
The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹215.1, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.62%
|3 Months
|1.37%
|6 Months
|62.12%
|YTD
|41.34%
|1 Year
|55.61%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 275,938 shares, with a closing price of ₹217.15.
