Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Karnataka Bank stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 217.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.1 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Karnataka Bank saw an open price of 219.1 and a close price of 217.15. The stock reached a high of 219.9 and a low of 214. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 7447.99 crore. The 52-week high for Karnataka Bank is 257.8, while the 52-week low is 92.25. The BSE volume for the day was 275,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank57.55-0.49-0.8461.422.7511249.34
City Union Bank138.2-0.7-0.5204.95119.510232.55
Karnataka Bank211.65-3.45-1.6257.8124.16610.73
Ujjivan Financial Services555.5-7.5-1.33604.7229.96759.22
CSB Bank337.5-2.1-0.62374.0215.055855.15
The Karnataka Bank stock has reached a low price of 210.75 and a high price of 215.95 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price update :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹215.1, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹217.15

The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the stock price is 215.1, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.62%
3 Months1.37%
6 Months62.12%
YTD41.34%
1 Year55.61%
07 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹215.1, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹217.15

07 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹217.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 275,938 shares, with a closing price of 217.15.

