Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at ₹215.95 and closed at ₹215.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹215.95, while the lowest price was ₹210.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7297.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹257.8, and the 52-week low is ₹124.1. The BSE volume for the day was 192,317 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|108.7
|-0.05
|-0.05
|117.65
|38.2
|11212.19
|City Union Bank
|138.4
|0.15
|0.11
|204.95
|119.5
|10247.36
|Karnataka Bank
|214.85
|4.1
|1.95
|257.8
|124.1
|6710.68
|Ujjivan Financial Services
|551.7
|-4.8
|-0.86
|604.7
|229.9
|6712.98
|CSB Bank
|342.1
|3.2
|0.94
|374.0
|215.05
|5934.95
The current stock price of Karnataka Bank is ₹215.9. It has experienced a percent change of 2.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 5.15, suggesting a positive movement.
Today, Karnataka Bank stock had a low price of ₹210.6 and a high price of ₹213.
The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹211.7, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the net change in the stock price is 0.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.21%
|3 Months
|-4.43%
|6 Months
|61.19%
|YTD
|38.51%
|1 Year
|53.78%
The current data shows that the stock price of Karnataka Bank is ₹212.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 192,317. The closing price of the stock was ₹215.1.
