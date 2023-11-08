Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 210.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.9 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at 215.95 and closed at 215.1. The highest price reached during the day was 215.95, while the lowest price was 210.6. The market capitalization of the company is 7297.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 257.8, and the 52-week low is 124.1. The BSE volume for the day was 192,317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jammu & Kashmir Bank108.7-0.05-0.05117.6538.211212.19
City Union Bank138.40.150.11204.95119.510247.36
Karnataka Bank214.854.11.95257.8124.16710.68
Ujjivan Financial Services551.7-4.8-0.86604.7229.96712.98
CSB Bank342.13.20.94374.0215.055934.95
08 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹215.9, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹210.75

The current stock price of Karnataka Bank is 215.9. It has experienced a percent change of 2.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 5.15, suggesting a positive movement.

08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Karnataka Bank stock had a low price of 210.6 and a high price of 213.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Karnataka Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price update :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹211.7, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹210.75

The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the stock price is 211.7, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the net change in the stock price is 0.95.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.21%
3 Months-4.43%
6 Months61.19%
YTD38.51%
1 Year53.78%
08 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹212.7, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹210.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Karnataka Bank is 212.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹215.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 192,317. The closing price of the stock was 215.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.