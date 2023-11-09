Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading

The last day's trading for Karnataka Bank saw an opening price of ₹211.25 and a closing price of ₹210.75. The stock reached a high of ₹216.4 and a low of ₹210.6. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹7460.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.8, while the 52-week low is ₹124.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 292,148 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Karnataka Bank stock is ₹215.45. It has experienced a percent change of 2.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Karnataka Bank had a BSE volume of 292,148 shares with a closing price of ₹210.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!