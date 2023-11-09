Hello User
Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 210.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.45 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

The last day's trading for Karnataka Bank saw an opening price of 211.25 and a closing price of 210.75. The stock reached a high of 216.4 and a low of 210.6. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 7460.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8, while the 52-week low is 124.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 292,148 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹215.45, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹210.75

The current price of Karnataka Bank stock is 215.45. It has experienced a percent change of 2.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

09 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹210.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Karnataka Bank had a BSE volume of 292,148 shares with a closing price of 210.75.

