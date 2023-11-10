Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 215.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.4 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

On the last day, Karnataka Bank opened at 215.05 and closed at 215.45. The stock reached a high of 221 and a low of 215.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Karnataka Bank is 7596.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8, while the 52-week low is 124.1. The BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 150,115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹215.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 150,115 shares. The closing price for the stock was 215.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.