Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Karnataka Bank opened at ₹215.05 and closed at ₹215.45. The stock reached a high of ₹221 and a low of ₹215.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Karnataka Bank is ₹7596.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.8, while the 52-week low is ₹124.1. The BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 150,115 shares.
10 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST
