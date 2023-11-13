Hello User
Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank sees positive trading day

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 219.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.95 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Karnataka Bank opened at 219.95 and closed at 217.2. The stock reached a high of 220.95 and a low of 218.9. The market capitalization of Karnataka Bank is currently 7593.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 257.8 and 124.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 42,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.09%
3 Months-4.9%
6 Months66.78%
YTD42.56%
1 Year63.14%
13 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹219.95, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹219.3

The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the price is 219.95 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹217.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Karnataka Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 42,285 shares, and the closing price was 217.2.

