Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Karnataka Bank opened at ₹219.95 and closed at ₹217.2. The stock reached a high of ₹220.95 and a low of ₹218.9. The market capitalization of Karnataka Bank is currently ₹7593.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹257.8 and ₹124.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 42,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.09%
|3 Months
|-4.9%
|6 Months
|66.78%
|YTD
|42.56%
|1 Year
|63.14%
