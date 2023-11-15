Hello User
Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 219.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.95 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

The Karnataka Bank opened at 219.95 and closed at 219.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 225.5, while the low was 215.7. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 7,754.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8, and the 52-week low is 124.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 82,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹219.3 on last trading day

