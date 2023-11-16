Hello User
Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Karnataka Bank stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 226.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.9 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at 225.65 and closed at 223.95. The stock reached a high of 229.9 and a low of 225 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 7,867.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8, while the 52-week low is 124.1. The stock had a volume of 166,818 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.43%
3 Months0.68%
6 Months74.08%
YTD49.19%
1 Year72.43%
16 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹226.9, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹226.95

The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the stock price is 226.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.05.

16 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹223.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 166,818 shares. The closing price for the stock was 223.95.

