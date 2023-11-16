Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at ₹225.65 and closed at ₹223.95. The stock reached a high of ₹229.9 and a low of ₹225 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7,867.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.8, while the 52-week low is ₹124.1. The stock had a volume of 166,818 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.43%
|3 Months
|0.68%
|6 Months
|74.08%
|YTD
|49.19%
|1 Year
|72.43%
The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹226.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.05.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Karnataka Bank was 166,818 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹223.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!