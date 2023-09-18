Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day, Karnataka Bank had an opening price of ₹231.05 and a closing price of ₹228.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹244.5 and the lowest was ₹231.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7599.63 crore. The 52-week high for Karnataka Bank is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹75.65. The BSE volume for the day was 400,347 shares.
Karnataka Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|49.67
|0.36
|0.73
|53.1
|21.2
|9709.03
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|85.89
|0.38
|0.44
|101.16
|46.5
|9538.58
|Karnataka Bank
|242.5
|14.45
|6.34
|247.4
|75.65
|7574.31
|Ujjivan Financial Services
|508.55
|-0.8
|-0.16
|533.05
|199.15
|6187.94
|CSB Bank
|329.55
|5.85
|1.81
|341.45
|213.65
|5717.23
Karnataka Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Karnataka Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹231.05, while its high price reached ₹244.5.
Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹228.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 400,347. The closing price for the stock was ₹228.05.
