Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 5.99 %. The stock closed at 228.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.7 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

On the last day, Karnataka Bank had an opening price of 231.05 and a closing price of 228.05. The highest price reached during the day was 244.5 and the lowest was 231.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 7599.63 crore. The 52-week high for Karnataka Bank is 247.4 and the 52-week low is 75.65. The BSE volume for the day was 400,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM IST Karnataka Bank share price NSE Live :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹241.7, up 5.99% from yesterday's ₹228.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Karnataka Bank is 241.7. There has been a 5.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.65.

18 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹244.05, up 7.02% from yesterday's ₹228.05

The stock price of Karnataka Bank has increased by 7.02% or 16.05. The current stock price is 244.05.

Click here for Karnataka Bank Profit Loss

18 Sep 2023, 11:30 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank49.670.360.7353.121.29709.03
Equitas Small Finance Bank85.890.380.44101.1646.59538.58
Karnataka Bank242.514.456.34247.475.657574.31
Ujjivan Financial Services508.55-0.8-0.16533.05199.156187.94
CSB Bank329.555.851.81341.45213.655717.23
18 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Karnataka Bank stock's low price for the day was 231.05, while its high price reached 244.5.

18 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹242.4, up 6.29% from yesterday's ₹228.05

The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the price is 242.4. There has been a percent change of 6.29, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 14.35, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.

18 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹228.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 400,347. The closing price for the stock was 228.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.