Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day, Karnataka Bank had an opening price of ₹231.05 and a closing price of ₹228.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹244.5 and the lowest was ₹231.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7599.63 crore. The 52-week high for Karnataka Bank is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹75.65. The BSE volume for the day was 400,347 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Karnataka Bank is ₹241.7. There has been a 5.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.65.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock price of Karnataka Bank has increased by 7.02% or ₹16.05. The current stock price is ₹244.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|49.67
|0.36
|0.73
|53.1
|21.2
|9709.03
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|85.89
|0.38
|0.44
|101.16
|46.5
|9538.58
|Karnataka Bank
|242.5
|14.45
|6.34
|247.4
|75.65
|7574.31
|Ujjivan Financial Services
|508.55
|-0.8
|-0.16
|533.05
|199.15
|6187.94
|CSB Bank
|329.55
|5.85
|1.81
|341.45
|213.65
|5717.23
The Karnataka Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹231.05, while its high price reached ₹244.5.
The current data of Karnataka Bank stock shows that the price is ₹242.4. There has been a percent change of 6.29, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 14.35, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.
On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 400,347. The closing price for the stock was ₹228.05.
