Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day, Karnataka Bank had an opening price of ₹231.05 and a closing price of ₹228.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹244.5 and the lowest was ₹231.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7599.63 crore. The 52-week high for Karnataka Bank is ₹247.4 and the 52-week low is ₹75.65. The BSE volume for the day was 400,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.