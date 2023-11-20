Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Karnataka Bank opened at ₹222.6 and closed at ₹223.95. The stock had a high of ₹223.05 and a low of ₹217.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7566.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.8 and the 52-week low is ₹124.1. The BSE volume for the day was 52,379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.