Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at ₹218.3 and closed at ₹218.25. The highest price during the day was ₹221.75, while the lowest price was ₹218.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7623.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.8, and the 52-week low is ₹124.1. The BSE volume for the day was 93,562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Karnataka Bank is ₹220.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.7, suggesting a positive movement.
The Karnataka Bank stock reached a low price of ₹220.2 and a high price of ₹222.7 on the current day.
The current price of Karnataka Bank stock is ₹222.15, which represents a 1.02% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.32%
|3 Months
|-4.47%
|6 Months
|59.7%
|YTD
|44.69%
|1 Year
|59.3%
The current stock price of Karnataka Bank is ₹219.9. There has been a 0.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.
On the last day of trading, Karnataka Bank on the BSE had a volume of 93,562 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹218.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!