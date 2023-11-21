Hello User
Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 219.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.6 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at 218.3 and closed at 218.25. The highest price during the day was 221.75, while the lowest price was 218.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 7623.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8, and the 52-week low is 124.1. The BSE volume for the day was 93,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹220.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹219.9

The current stock price of Karnataka Bank is 220.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.7, suggesting a positive movement.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Karnataka Bank stock reached a low price of 220.2 and a high price of 222.7 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Karnataka Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price update :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹222.15, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹219.9

The current price of Karnataka Bank stock is 222.15, which represents a 1.02% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.25.

21 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.32%
3 Months-4.47%
6 Months59.7%
YTD44.69%
1 Year59.3%
21 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹219.9, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹218.25

The current stock price of Karnataka Bank is 219.9. There has been a 0.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

21 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹218.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Karnataka Bank on the BSE had a volume of 93,562 shares. The closing price for the stock was 218.25.

