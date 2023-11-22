Hello User
Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 219.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.5 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at 221.55 and closed at 219.9. The stock reached a high of 222.7 and a low of 219.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 7,644.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.8, while the 52-week low is 124.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹219.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Karnataka Bank had a total volume of 43,158 shares. The closing price for the stock was 219.9.

