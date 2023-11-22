Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's stock opened at ₹221.55 and closed at ₹219.9. The stock reached a high of ₹222.7 and a low of ₹219.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7,644.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.8, while the 52-week low is ₹124.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,158 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹219.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Karnataka Bank had a total volume of 43,158 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹219.9.