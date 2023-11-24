Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Shares Plummet in Trading

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's open price was ₹216.5 and the close price was ₹216.25. The stock reached a high of ₹217.75 and a low of ₹215 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7484.84 crore. The 52-week high for Karnataka Bank is ₹257.8, while the 52-week low is ₹124.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,689 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Karnataka Bank stock shows that the price is ₹215.9. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the BSE, there were 26,689 shares traded with a closing price of ₹216.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!