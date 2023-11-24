Hello User
Karnataka Bank share price Today Live Updates : Karnataka Bank Shares Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 216.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.9 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

On the last day, Karnataka Bank's open price was 216.5 and the close price was 216.25. The stock reached a high of 217.75 and a low of 215 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 7484.84 crore. The 52-week high for Karnataka Bank is 257.8, while the 52-week low is 124.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Today :Karnataka Bank trading at ₹215.9, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹216.25

The current data for Karnataka Bank stock shows that the price is 215.9. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 in the stock's value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹216.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Karnataka Bank on the BSE, there were 26,689 shares traded with a closing price of 216.25.

