Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Karnataka Bank stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 232.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.35 per share. Investors should monitor Karnataka Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Karnataka Bank

On the last day, Karnataka Bank opened at 235.85 and closed at 232.85. The stock's high for the day was 235.85, while the low was 227.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 8,045.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 257.8, and the 52-week low is 92.25. The BSE volume for the day was 141,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Karnataka Bank stock's low price for the day was 227.55, while the high price was 235.85.

31 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Karnataka Bank share price Live :Karnataka Bank closed at ₹232.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Karnataka Bank on the BSE was 141,517 shares. The closing price of the stock was 232.85.

