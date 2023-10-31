Karnataka Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

On the last day, Karnataka Bank opened at ₹235.85 and closed at ₹232.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹235.85, while the low was ₹227.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹8,045.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹257.8, and the 52-week low is ₹92.25. The BSE volume for the day was 141,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.