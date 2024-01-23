Hello User
KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KEI stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 3105.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3038.25 per share. Investors should monitor KEI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the stock of KEI Industries opened at 3159.9 and closed at 3105.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 3159.9, while the lowest price was 3012.1. The market capitalization of KEI Industries is 27417.6 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3420, and the 52-week low is 1413.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4129.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST KEI share price Today :KEI trading at ₹3038.25, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹3105.35

The current data of KEI stock shows that the price is 3038.25. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -67.1, which means the stock has decreased by 67.1.

23 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST KEI share price Live :KEI closed at ₹3105.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KEI Industries Limited (KEI) had a volume of 4129 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3105.35.

