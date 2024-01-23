KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI stock plummets in trading today

KEI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the stock of KEI Industries opened at ₹3159.9 and closed at ₹3105.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3159.9, while the lowest price was ₹3012.1. The market capitalization of KEI Industries is ₹27417.6 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3420, and the 52-week low is ₹1413.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4129.
The current data of KEI stock shows that the price is ₹3038.25. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -67.1, which means the stock has decreased by ₹67.1.
On the last day of trading, KEI Industries Limited (KEI) had a volume of 4129 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
