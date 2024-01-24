KEI Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KEI Industries opened at a price of ₹3027 and closed at ₹3028.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3143.4 and a low of ₹2981 during the day. The market capitalization of KEI Industries is ₹27,228.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3420 and its 52-week low is ₹1413.1. The BSE volume for KEI Industries was 25,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.