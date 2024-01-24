Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

KEI Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KEI stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 3028.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3017.25 per share. Investors should monitor KEI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KEI Industries opened at a price of 3027 and closed at 3028.95. The stock reached a high of 3143.4 and a low of 2981 during the day. The market capitalization of KEI Industries is 27,228.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3420 and its 52-week low is 1413.1. The BSE volume for KEI Industries was 25,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST KEI share price Live :KEI closed at ₹3028.95 on last trading day

On the last day of KEI BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 25,443. The closing price of the shares was 3,028.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.