KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KEI stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 3316.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3228.8 per share. Investors should monitor KEI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KEI Industries Ltd (KEI) opened at 3053.7 and closed at 3017.25. The stock had a high of 3360 and a low of 2995.4. KEI's market capitalization is 29930.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3420 and the 52-week low is 1413.1. The stock had a trading volume of 92,125 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST KEI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.23%
3 Months21.94%
6 Months33.79%
YTD2.01%
1 Year118.93%
25 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST KEI share price Today :KEI trading at ₹3228.8, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹3316.75

The current data for KEI stock shows that the stock price is 3228.8, with a percent change of -2.65 and a net change of -87.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop in both percentage and net change. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the trading day.

25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST KEI share price Live :KEI closed at ₹3017.25 on last trading day

On the last day of KEI BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 92,125. The closing price for the day was 3,017.25.

