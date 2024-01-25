KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KEI Industries Ltd (KEI) opened at ₹3053.7 and closed at ₹3017.25. The stock had a high of ₹3360 and a low of ₹2995.4. KEI's market capitalization is ₹29930.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3420 and the 52-week low is ₹1413.1. The stock had a trading volume of 92,125 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.23%
|3 Months
|21.94%
|6 Months
|33.79%
|YTD
|2.01%
|1 Year
|118.93%
The current data for KEI stock shows that the stock price is ₹3228.8, with a percent change of -2.65 and a net change of -87.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop in both percentage and net change. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the trading day.
On the last day of KEI BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 92,125. The closing price for the day was ₹3,017.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!