KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI stock plummets in trading today

KEI Share Price Today : The open, close, high, and low prices for KEI Industries Ltd. on the last trading day were all ₹3316.75. The market capitalization is ₹28,704.9 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹3420 and ₹1413.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,261 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for KEI stock shows that its price is ₹3180.9 with a percent change of -4.1 and a net change of -135.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.1% and the value has decreased by ₹135.85.
On the last day of trading for KEI Industries Limited (KEI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21,261. The closing price for the day was ₹3,316.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!