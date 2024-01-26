Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KEI stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -4.1 %. The stock closed at 3316.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3180.9 per share. Investors should monitor KEI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today : The open, close, high, and low prices for KEI Industries Ltd. on the last trading day were all 3316.75. The market capitalization is 28,704.9 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 3420 and 1413.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST KEI share price Today :KEI trading at ₹3180.9, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹3316.75

The current data for KEI stock shows that its price is 3180.9 with a percent change of -4.1 and a net change of -135.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.1% and the value has decreased by 135.85.

26 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST KEI share price Live :KEI closed at ₹3316.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KEI Industries Limited (KEI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21,261. The closing price for the day was 3,316.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.