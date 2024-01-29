KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KEI Industries had an open price of ₹3316.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹3316.75 and a low of ₹3170. The market capitalization of KEI Industries is ₹28,704.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3420, while the 52-week low is ₹1503.4. On the BSE, KEI Industries had a trading volume of 21,261 shares.
KEI Industries share price live: Today's Price range
KEI Industries stock had a low price of ₹3121 and a high price of ₹3279.85 for the current day.
KEI share price Today :KEI trading at ₹3131.55, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3180.9
Based on the current data, the stock price of KEI Industries is ₹3131.55, with a percent change of -1.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.55%. The net change in the stock price is -49.35, meaning it has decreased by ₹49.35.
KEI share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|455.0
|-8.9
|-1.92
|501.75
|276.9
|69486.4
|Polycab India
|4315.0
|-27.35
|-0.63
|5722.9
|2736.5
|64623.72
|KEI Industries
|3143.15
|-37.75
|-1.19
|3420.0
|1503.4
|28348.84
|Exide Industries
|313.9
|3.45
|1.11
|342.35
|170.5
|26681.5
|Hitachi Energy India
|5820.85
|-76.55
|-1.3
|6280.0
|2906.0
|24669.74
KEI share price update :KEI trading at ₹3121, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹3180.9
Based on the current data, the stock price of KEI has decreased by 1.88% or ₹59.9. The current price of the stock is ₹3121.
KEI Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of KEI Industries stock today is ₹3123.65, while the high price is ₹3279.85.
KEI Live Updates
KEI INDUSTRIES
KEI INDUSTRIES
KEI share price Today :KEI trading at ₹3136.9, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹3180.9
The current data for KEI stock shows that the price is ₹3136.9. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44, suggesting a decrease of ₹44 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
KEI share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|13.98%
|6 Months
|27.45%
|YTD
|-2.04%
|1 Year
|105.28%
KEI share price update :KEI trading at ₹3180.9, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹3316.75
The current data for KEI Industries (KEI) stock shows that the price is ₹3180.9. There has been a percent change of -4.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -135.85, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹135.85.
KEI share price NSE Live :KEI closed at ₹3316.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of KEI Industries on the BSE was 21,261 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,316.75.
