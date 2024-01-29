 KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

KEI stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 3180.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3131.55 per share. Investors should monitor KEI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KEI Stock Price TodayPremium
KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KEI Industries had an open price of 3316.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 3316.75 and a low of 3170. The market capitalization of KEI Industries is 28,704.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3420, while the 52-week low is 1503.4. On the BSE, KEI Industries had a trading volume of 21,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:30:27 AM IST

KEI Industries share price live: Today's Price range

KEI Industries stock had a low price of 3121 and a high price of 3279.85 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:14:48 AM IST

KEI share price Today :KEI trading at ₹3131.55, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3180.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of KEI Industries is 3131.55, with a percent change of -1.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.55%. The net change in the stock price is -49.35, meaning it has decreased by 49.35.

29 Jan 2024, 10:49:41 AM IST

KEI share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 455.0-8.9-1.92501.75276.969486.4
Polycab India4315.0-27.35-0.635722.92736.564623.72
KEI Industries3143.15-37.75-1.193420.01503.428348.84
Exide Industries313.93.451.11342.35170.526681.5
Hitachi Energy India5820.85-76.55-1.36280.02906.024669.74
29 Jan 2024, 10:20:05 AM IST

KEI share price update :KEI trading at ₹3121, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹3180.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of KEI has decreased by 1.88% or 59.9. The current price of the stock is 3121.

29 Jan 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

KEI Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of KEI Industries stock today is 3123.65, while the high price is 3279.85.

29 Jan 2024, 10:02:28 AM IST

KEI Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:45:14 AM IST

KEI share price Today :KEI trading at ₹3136.9, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹3180.9

The current data for KEI stock shows that the price is 3136.9. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44, suggesting a decrease of 44 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:34:28 AM IST

KEI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months13.98%
6 Months27.45%
YTD-2.04%
1 Year105.28%
29 Jan 2024, 09:04:36 AM IST

KEI share price update :KEI trading at ₹3180.9, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹3316.75

The current data for KEI Industries (KEI) stock shows that the price is 3180.9. There has been a percent change of -4.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -135.85, meaning the stock has decreased by 135.85.

29 Jan 2024, 08:23:31 AM IST

KEI share price NSE Live :KEI closed at ₹3316.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of KEI Industries on the BSE was 21,261 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,316.75.

