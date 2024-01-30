KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day, KEI Industries Ltd (KEI) opened at ₹3279.85 and closed at ₹3180.9. The stock had a high of ₹3279.85 and a low of ₹3121. The market capitalization of KEI is ₹28846.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3420 and the 52-week low is ₹1503.4. The BSE volume for KEI was 9054 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KEI Industries Limited (KEI) stock is currently trading at ₹3196.6 with a net change of 15.7 and a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. KEI Industries Limited is a leading player in the power cable segment in India. Investors should consider this information along with other factors before making any investment decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.58%
|3 Months
|15.1%
|6 Months
|31.43%
|YTD
|-1.73%
|1 Year
|102.97%
Based on the current data, the stock price of KEI Industries is ₹3196.6. It has experienced a 0.49% percent change, resulting in a net change of 15.7.
On the last day of trading, the volume of KEI Industries Limited (KEI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9,054 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,180.9.
