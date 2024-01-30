Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KEI stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 3180.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3196.6 per share. Investors should monitor KEI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day, KEI Industries Ltd (KEI) opened at 3279.85 and closed at 3180.9. The stock had a high of 3279.85 and a low of 3121. The market capitalization of KEI is 28846.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3420 and the 52-week low is 1503.4. The BSE volume for KEI was 9054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST KEI Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST KEI share price update :KEI trading at ₹3196.6, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3180.9

KEI Industries Limited (KEI) stock is currently trading at 3196.6 with a net change of 15.7 and a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. KEI Industries Limited is a leading player in the power cable segment in India. Investors should consider this information along with other factors before making any investment decisions.

30 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST KEI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.58%
3 Months15.1%
6 Months31.43%
YTD-1.73%
1 Year102.97%
30 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST KEI share price Today :KEI trading at ₹3196.6, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3180.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of KEI Industries is 3196.6. It has experienced a 0.49% percent change, resulting in a net change of 15.7.

30 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST KEI share price Live :KEI closed at ₹3180.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of KEI Industries Limited (KEI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9,054 shares. The closing price of the stock was 3,180.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!