KEI share price Today Live Updates : KEI Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

KEI Share Price Today : On the last day, KEI Industries Ltd (KEI) opened at ₹3279.85 and closed at ₹3180.9. The stock had a high of ₹3279.85 and a low of ₹3121. The market capitalization of KEI is ₹28846.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3420 and the 52-week low is ₹1503.4. The BSE volume for KEI was 9054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.