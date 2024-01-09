Kenvi Jewels Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2024

Kenvi Jewels Share Price Today : On the last day, Kenvi Jewels opened at ₹8.27 and closed at ₹8.1. The stock reached a high of ₹8.27 and a low of ₹8.01. The market capitalization is currently at ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.7 and the 52-week low is ₹3.04. The BSE volume for the day was 284,282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.