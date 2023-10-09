Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Kenvi Jewels opened at ₹8.85 and closed at ₹8.48. The stock reached a high of ₹8.85 and a low of ₹8.26. The market capitalization for Kenvi Jewels is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.7, while the 52-week low is ₹3.04. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,994 shares.

