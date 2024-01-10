Kenvi Jewels Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Kenvi Jewels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels, the stock opened at ₹8.27 and closed at ₹8.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8.27, while the lowest price was ₹8.01. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.7 and the 52-week low is 3.04. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,540,809 shares.
10 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed at ₹8.1 on last trading day
