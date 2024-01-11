Kenvi Jewels Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Kenvi Jewels Share Price Today : Kenvi Jewels had an open price of ₹8.06 and a close price of ₹8.17 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8.25, while the lowest price was ₹8. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.7, while the 52-week low is ₹3.04. The BSE volume for the day was 1,462,092 shares.

