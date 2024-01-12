Hello User
Kenvi Jewels Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Kenvi Jewels stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 8.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.08 per share. Investors should monitor Kenvi Jewels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kenvi Jewels Stock Price Today

Kenvi Jewels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kenvi Jewels opened at 8.19 and closed at 8.12. The stock had a high of 8.23 and a low of 8.02. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.7 and the 52-week low is 3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,149 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed at ₹8.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 1,399,149 shares. The closing price for the day was 8.12.

