Kenvi Jewels Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Kenvi Jewels Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels saw an open price of ₹8.08 and a close price of ₹8.08. The stock reached a high of ₹8.22 and a low of ₹8.02 during the day. The market capitalization for Kenvi Jewels is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.7, while the 52-week low is ₹3.04. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 1,787,841 shares.
15 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
