Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels Plummets in Trading Today

Kenvi Jewels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kenvi Jewels opened at ₹8.2 and closed at ₹8.11. The stock had a high of ₹8.22 and a low of ₹7.91. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.7 and the 52-week low is ₹3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 904,511 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.