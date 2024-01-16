Hello User
Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kenvi Jewels stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.99 per share. Investors should monitor Kenvi Jewels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kenvi Jewels Stock Price Today

Kenvi Jewels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kenvi Jewels opened at 8.2 and closed at 8.11. The stock had a high of 8.22 and a low of 7.91. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.7 and the 52-week low is 3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 904,511 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price NSE Live :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹7.99, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹8

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 7.99, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% and has gone down by 0.01 rupees.

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Kenvi Jewels Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Today :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹7.98, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹8.11

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 7.98. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, suggesting a decrease of 0.13 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed at ₹8.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 904,511. The closing price for the day was 8.11.

